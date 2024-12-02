Nexus, WePay to allow SMEs accept payments via virtual cards

The solution will allow small businesses to accept payment through a virtual card. Thus, Nexus reported that NexusDirect powered by Chase, supports sole proprietors and small business suppliers to get payments directly into their bank accounts using a single-use virtual card.

Nexus provides a digital way for real estate companies to ditch paper checks and send payments to their suppliers. With its roots in AP automation, the company has built a large, validated community of suppliers serving multifamily, CRE, and other real estate segments.