Nexus Systems secures USD 28 mln investment

The investment capital will be used to accelerate product development, scale sales and marketing, and grow its onboarding and client services teams.

Nexus Systems flagship product, NexusPayables, is a comprehensive software solution to automate and manage the entire accounts payable (AP) process from purchase to payment. The 17-year-old customer focused company services hundreds of organizations across the United States and abroad. Its client portfolio includes commercial and residential real estate firms, as well as companies in high invoice volume industries such as healthcare, hospitality and construction. Current customers include Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers International and Extra Space Storage.

By design, the NexusPayables product is a cloud-based software that automates the traditionally paper intensive AP process. The software is equipped to digitally manage each aspect of the P2P process, including on-site purchasing, POs, approval workflow, invoice data capture, and vendor compliance. Additional modules of NexusPayables include NexusCatalog and NexusVendorConnect.