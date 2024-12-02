Nexus FSX solution is now available on Temenos Exchange





The FSX solution was designed to provide customers with over 50 proprietary AI modules that enable advanced processing for a variety of documents and file types, including financial statements, identification documents, or bank statements. The process comes with tailored customisations that are available according to the demands, needs, and preferences of clients.

Businesses can also have multiple benefits, from a seamless integration of unstructured data into company-wide systems and software in order to improve their operational efficiency and overall staff productivity.

While making the product available on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions, the process of deploying the FSX services will become faster and more efficient for customers and users to process.







Nexus AI engine’s benefits

Nexus FrontierTech is a fintech that prioritises the acceleration of decision-making processes, by enabling modular automation tools on the company’s proprietary AI engine.

Specialised for covering multiple areas of the market, such as banking and financial services, corporate, retail, wealth and asset management, and SMEs, the AI solution incorporates proprietary AI modules that automate workflows including portfolio monitoring, debt collections, compliance, onboarding, as well as risk and fraud management.

Customers can reduce the time spent on data processes, improve productivity by eliminating manual labour, allowing the employees to focus on higher-level tasks while lowering attrition and improving staff engagement levels. Furthermore, FSX also enables plug-and-play modules with market expertise to design custom AI modules that can be launched within a week.

The product also prioritises the modularity process, giving users the opportunity to pick the AI module that suits their data processes the best, for plug-to-play into their already existing systems instantly. The reliability of the output from all data processes will be also improved by the high accuracy levels, with the opportunity to benefit from the Expert-in-the-Loop system as well.

Temenos Exchange’s partnerships

Temenos Exchange aims to offer pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions into the market on a wider scale. Those products focus on being easily deployed on top of Temenos’ open platform, allowing banks and financial institutions the possibility to accelerate the creation, automation, and implementation of new financial services, while reducing the costs that come with the development process as well.

In March of 2022, the open marketplace for fintech solutions Temenos Exchange partnered with RTGS.global, an organisation that wanted to build a Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI), in order to sell friction in cross-border settlements.

As a result of the deal, Temenos banking customers were given access to the RTGS.global Liquidity Settlement System, which made real-time, inter-bank settlements of wholesale FX possible on the PvP basis, in both emerging and developed market currencies.

Earlier in February, Pakistan-based Hysab Kytab’s White Labelled PFM solution was made available on the platform as well. The integration was focused on offering banks the ability to understand their clients’ financial aims while identifying non-intrusive cross-selling/up-selling opportunities for new revenue streams through hyper-personalisation.

With the Hysab Kytab integrated into the Temenos Infinity solution, banks’ users and customers were given the possibility to gain a holistic overview of their finances. Moreover, they were allowed full control of their balance while being informed of their real-time status.



