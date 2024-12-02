Next-gen core banking platform Modularbank teams up with payment company Nets

Nets Estonia is a well-established player in the card payment market in the Baltics and part of Nets Group, a large payment processor in Europe. This partnership allows Modularbank to extend the offering of its core banking platform by adding a card issuing and processing solution to its ecosystem.

The partnership has already commenced with both teams closely working together and the first signed deals have already been confirmed, according to the official press release. Plans include allowing Nets´ current customers to have access to the rest of the functionalities provided by Modularbank’s next-gen core banking platform.

Modularbank was founded in 2019 by a small group of Estonian financial IT entrepreneurs who have a background in banking. Current customers include a large financial services group from Finland, a retail group in the Baltics and a Frankfurt stock exchange-listed fintech company operating in 23 countries.