Nexon launches fintech platform company





The fintech company will release an investment service that provides solutions through a messenger chat-like conversation and elements similar to that of a management simulation game.

The new fintech company is a subsidiary of NXC, the holding company of Nexon.

Other South Korean-based tech companies have entered the fintech industry seeking to grab a share using their technological infrastructure. Kakao, a web service, has made a foray into the online-only bank market with Kakao Bank while targeting young tech-savvy users with Kakao Pay, a digital wallet and payment service.



