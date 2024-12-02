nexo standards expands its testing support





The POI test tool follows 2019’s launch of the nexo accredited test tool, offering validation support for Acquirer hosts in line with the nexo Acquirer Protocol version 6.0. This addition to nexo’s testing support responds to the momentum behind global nexo standards migration projects and supports processors, payment service providers (PSPs), application developers, and terminal vendors developing POI solutions using nexo FAST Specifications.

Developed by FIS – an international provider of financial services technology and outsourcing services – this tool supports the creation of test scripts, offering over 600 established test scripts, and a set of test cards.