

This collaboration, which spans over three decades, established that the Bank of Piedmont will continue to offer Nexi’s digital payment solutions across multiple areas of operation. This includes services in card issuing, a sector that already supports 40,000 customers.

The partnership extends to international cash acquiring services, further solidifying the collaboration and optimising the bank's ability to offer improved payment solutions to its users.











Other collaborations from Nexi

In November 2024, Nexi and LTIMindtree extended their partnership to improve the latter’s core technology platforms and infrastructure.

Under the agreement, LTIMindtree allocated over 800 professionals across nine global delivery centres to provide permanent support for Nexi’s technology operations. The focus will be on optimising Nexi’s platforms for acquiring, issuing, and ecommerce, as well as managing its hybrid infrastructure that integrates on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Back in September 2024, Nexi was financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which raised EUR 220 million to support innovation in the European digital payments sector. Nexi used the EBI funds to manage and develop projects aimed at modernising digital payments in Europe, while also financing specific initiatives that leverage the expertise of Nexi Digital, a European technological innovation hub made in collaboration with Italy-based company Reply.

These projects and collaborations are aligned with Nexi’s environmental, social, and governance objectives. These include promoting digital payment innovation across Europe, creating jobs for young people in disadvantaged areas, and enhancing environmental sustainability by optimising data centres and developing cloud-based activities.