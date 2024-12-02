Nexi and Engineering Group develop digital banking platform NOVA

Nexi and Engineering Group, a company specialising in digitalising processes, will form a digital banking partnership and develop NOVA, a technology platform for SMEs to large corporates, with a configurable service portfolio and a modular, natively open and cloud-oriented architecture. This solution will bring together proprietary solutions of the two companies.











Catering to multiple businesses sectors

Thanks to this solution, enterprises will be able to benefit from advanced digital corporate banking functionalities through a single platform, capable of responding to the needs of every sector and business scale, offering increased flexibility, customised tools and interfaces, high scalability, and high operational efficiency.

For financial institutions, NOVA will enable them a personalised management of digital corporate banking solutions for businesses through the accelerated implementation of new services and an ecosystem of offerings based on their own and partner products such that management costs are optimised.

The partnership between Nexi and Engineering Group will also ensure specialised skills by combining the experience and know-how of the paytech, which in corporate banking already manages more than 500 thousand locations, and the specialised skills of the 15 thousand employees of Engineering Group, present in 70 locations located in Europe, the United States, and South America.





Augmenting digital corporate banking in Europe

Nexi and Engineering Group formed an agreement for the growth of a market that will give a significant boost to the remote banking offering, a strategic channel for the future of corporate and small business banking, for the success of which a specialised approach and strong investments are essential for its development.

Officials from Nexi said that through this collaboration, they are providing banks with a state-of-the-art platform capable of offering a solution tailored to all businesses, guaranteeing them improved flexibility, broad service coverage and modularity, and customisation possibilities. This is a leap in the ecosystem of digital banking services for businesses as there had been a lack of a single technology platform dedicated to businesses that served both large and small businesses, the latter of which are typically being managed with variants of the private.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Engineering Group said that with NOVA, they offer all European financial institutions a tool designed to manage ecosystems designed and built for different business segments. NOVA is their answer to the need for a tailored digital corporate banking that is flexible and open to continuous innovation.

NOVA platform, thanks to a data-driven architecture based on APIs and micro-services, is designed to ensure continuous innovation, high scalability, and multi-country operations. It also offers the opportunity to open digital banking to rapid and seamless integration with partner services, extending the end-to-end ‘value chain’ to the end customer. The use of the Cloud also makes the solution scalable, enabling resilient performance to business jumps in scale. Intelligent engines on the front end and AI enable interfaces and experience to be tailored to specific user needs.