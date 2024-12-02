Nexa Equity acquires fintech Choice

After the acquisition of Direct Payment Consultants, Choice's platform will process more than USD 3 billion in annual payments volume across 7,000+ customers in the US and Canada. The founding teams of both companies continue to hold a stake in the combined business. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The Choice global payments platform provides end-to-end omnichannel commerce solutions to merchants and technology companies of all sizes. The company's payment integrations and business management solutions allow independent software vendors, payment facilitators, enterprise merchants, and independent sales organisations to enable their merchants to accept multiple electronic payment types and tools to scale their businesses.

Direct Payment Consultants is focused on facilitating merchants complete end-to-end payment transactions for their businesses. Combined with Choice's platform, the customers of Choice and Direct Payment Consultants will benefit from an expanded product portfolio and the shared knowledge of operators with a deep understanding of the payments space.

Nexa Equity's investment will augment Choice's go-to-market team and enhance its omnichannel fintech platform. The platform includes a payment gateway, application programming interfaces, point-of-sale-software, invoicing, recurring billing, embedded financing, real-time underwriting, and partner and merchant reporting.