



Following this announcement, through GoCardless’ combination of Direct Debit and Open Banking payments, Newton is set to be enabled to collect both recurring and one-off payments within the same platform. This process will help reducing manual admin, save time, as well as cut costs by avoiding the high fees that are associated with cards.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Newton Property Management x GoCardless partnership

Throughout this expanded partnership, Newton Property Management will add Instant Bank Pay, an Open Banking-powered payment feature, into the Direct Debit functionality it already uses. Customers and clients will have the possibility to benefit from a more secure and efficient experience, with a single self-service portal in order to make regular and ad hoc payments for property management. At the same time, they will also gain optimised control over their finances through new functionality, in the process of choosing their Direct Debit payment dates.

Newton will remain committed to modern and secure property management, as the company aims for its collaborators to share the commitment to improving customer experience. In addition, by launching Instant Bank Pay, the financial institution has the convenience of managing one-off and recurring payments in one platform, with savings to be realised by swapping cards for bank transactions.

Furthermore, Newton will continue to use GoCardless through CPL Software, the platform for property and block managers.



