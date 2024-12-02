Newt to operate SaaS payment platform for BBVA's in Mexico

Collaborating jointly with Blackhawk to deliver their digital stored value and prepaid cards to the Hispanic market extends the reach of BBVA’s money solutions to the underbanked population and provides more alternatives to all of BBVA’s customers. Newt believes that the alliance with Blackhawk will result in more opportunities to provide financial institutions and merchants with digital money solutions for end consumers, and the potential to scale volumes through Newt’s SaaS platform hub.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newt will develop and operate its white-label SaaS platform for BBVA in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, connecting Newt’s payment services with Blackhawk’s Digital Catalogue of products. This connection will provide access to the catalogue through BBVA’s electronic banking services on smartphone and the web. Newt will deliver the necessary connectors to make its technology available to BBVA’s end users, while Blackhawk will contribute their complete catalogue of digital products and services to address BBVA customers’ needs.