Newgen Software partners with Finastra





Nowgen Software, a global provider of low-code platforms, and Finastra, a worldwide provider of financial software applications and software, announced their partnership. The strategic deal is aimed at offering improved, secure, and efficient banking solutions for already existing customers, while also accelerating the overall development and expansion of the companies’ market base.

In addition, both Newgen Software and Finastra will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, both companies will have the possibility to combine their suite of solutions and expertise in order to deliver optimised customer experiences, as well as attain an improved ROI.

Finastra’s comprehensive and secure services are expected to leverage Newgen Software’s AI-powered automation suite. This process will further develop loan origination processes for client, commercial, as well as mortgage lending procedures. At the same time, both partners will have the opportunity to offer end-to-end transformation, from the onboarding process to loan lifecycle management and collections.

In addition, Newgen’s Lending Solution was developed on a low-code platform, aiming to optimise the loan origination process of banks and financial institutions. With a robust integration into core banking and document preparation systems, the collaboration is set to offer Finastra’s users the possibility to access advanced API-based integrations, while also benefiting from an overall accelerated financial process and efficiency.

The collaboration represents an important step toward the common aim of delivering optimised and safe solutions that will further accelerate the development of the banking sector. Finastra and Newgen Sofware will continue to focus on improved processes and delivering value to customers and clients across several geographical regions around the world.



