Newgen Software launches iBPS 5.0 SP2





iBPS 5.0 helps enterprises automate existing business processes using a low-code development methodology. This includes rapid composition of forms to capture information, complex decision rules and routing through process steps and workflows, business rules engine, and easy integrations with third-party enterprise applications to exchange data. Global Fortune 2000 enterprises use iBPS 5.0 to automate hundreds of business processes, from loan origination to insurance claims processing, e-authorizations to credit approvals, and employee onboarding to exit formalities.

The latest version enhances personalisation options for end-users and provides an upgraded rule engine for improved decisions. Further, the platform offers improved data handling, enhanced capabilities with robotic process automation, containerised deployments, upgraded mobile app capabilities, and more.