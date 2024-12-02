Newgen, MasterCard partner for B2B payments venture

The joint solution from MasterCard and Newgen in Asia Pacific is set to enable enterprise customers to digitise their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. Powered by MasterCard’s solution In Control, these digital account payments also have details about transactions, including both invoice information, like invoice number, amount, tax and line item details.

The solution is expected to roll out to Newgen’s customers by end 2015.

Newgen Software is a global provider of business process management (BPM), enterprise content management (ECM) and customer communication management, with a global footprint of approximately 1,100 installations in 58 countries, with solutions deployed at banks, insurance firms, BPOs, healthcare organizations, government, telecom companies and shared service centers.

In recent news, Traxpay, a business-to-business (B2B) payment provider, has partnered with MasterCard to use the payment company’s global network for connecting buyers and suppliers.