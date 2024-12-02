D•One offers financial partners such as NewDay the ability to integrate consumers’ spending data into mainstream lending.











Augmenting lending decisions with more data

D•One will be providing NewDay with comprehensive and specialised Open Banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. This allows NewDay to offer potential and existing customers the option to share their transaction data through Open Banking for a real-world assessment of affordability. Not only does this support responsible lending, but also provides consumers who have limited credit histories with access to credit options they might otherwise have missed out on.

Officials from CleasScore said D•One allows lenders to enhance their lending decision-making through comprehensive Open Banking connectivity and advanced deterministic categorisation. Together with NewDay, the two companies will have a highly scalable digital platform and proprietary credit decision-making capability.





The technology behind the solution

Through its two core services of Open Banking connection and categorisation, D•One has successfully identified a range of financial behaviours (such as making deposits to a savings account) offering the ability to ‘split risk’, or more accurately categorise the riskiness of borrowers. D•One provides a comprehensive suite of Open Banking connectivity in the UK and has an advanced deterministic categorisation model developed over 12 years and with over 1 billion transactions. Lenders such as NewDay can leverage these capabilities both on and off ClearScore. D•One works seamlessly in a lender’s own digital estate as well as in ClearScore’s own credit marketplace.





Secure and scalable

D•One operates a modern and fully cloud-based tech stack with micro-services architecture for maximum speed and reliability. Its Open Banking connection and categorisation services are available to lenders and/or introduce partners to support credit brokering and application processes across the market - delivering consistent functionality and decisioning solutions across all channels.