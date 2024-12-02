New Zealand's ASB Bank joins USD 1.7 mln round for trade finance startup

TradeWindow said this is ASB’s repeat investment in the startup, with two new investors - family office Leroux and their consulting partner Te Hana, as well as family office Rae also participating in the round. ASB previously invested a “significant” amount in TradeWindow in August 2019 and now reportedly owns 21% of the startup.

With the fresh capital, TradeWindow aims to commercially launch its blockchain-based trade finance platform. Through a “single trading window,” the startup claims to help users save on costs by sharing trade information under one platform.

TradeWindow officials said that the platform has been tested and is now close to commercial launch. The company also added that this is piquing the interest of some of the region’s most experienced exporters, carriers, banks, ports and airlines.



