New Zealand: Basware signs agreement with construction company

The agreement includes a license-based solution for invoice automation powered by Alusta, Baswares cloud-based platform for Purchase-to-Pay and services for receiving e-invoices and scanning paper invoices.

The solution and services will be implemented in New Zealand and Australia. The value of the agreement is EUR 2.5 million over three years.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement on invoice automation solution, travel and expense management and e-invoicing services with Botnia Mill Service.

