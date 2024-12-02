New York, France agreement for fintech startups

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on 3 June 2020 and it seeks to further advance the two locations’ status as innovative hubs for fintechs and the financial services sector. The MoU will promote cross-border collaboration in fintech between New York and France and encourage the sharing of regulatory best practices.

According to the official press release, the MoU will deepen knowledge of the respective supervisory systems and encourage responsible innovation. DFS and ACPR will cooperate with the aim of increasing development of their financial services markets, enhancing consumer protection and encouraging healthy market competition in their respective markets.