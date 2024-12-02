New subscription-only bank Aion launches in Belgium





The new bank features an AI-powered service called MoneyMax, which encourages customers to earn money on their savings, save money on household bills and spend less on online purchases.





In addition, the Belgian bank offers an ETF Asset Management product and personal concierge service to all its members. Aion’s subscription model has eliminated charges such as ATM fees, currency exchange fees, fees to invest and fees to withdraw. The aim is to help members maximise their money.





Furthermore, Aion is backed by global investment firm Warburg Pincus. As of March 2, customers can download the Aion mobile app on iOS or Android devices.