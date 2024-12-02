New report identifies issues delaying EU Open Banking

The report, The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking Drives New Business Models, identifies the technical and regulatory issues that continue to be challenges to lift-off for the European Union's Open Banking vision and contrasts that situation with the structures that have driven a surge in the availability of cloud platforms that use APIs to enable similar services, such as payments.

Highlights of the research report:

Identifies six API deployment strategies, including recent platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business models.

Identifies the issues that have delayed, and will continue to delay, broad adoption of the EU Open Banking initiative.

Identifies APIs currently available from major US banks as a contrast to the APIs mandated under PSD2.

Discusses the new cloud-based platform products and services released by Visa and Mastercard that support and challenge the EU initiatives.

Indicates the capabilities needed to deploy a platform-as-a-service solution, which also suggests areas of the PSD2 initiative that need to be strengthened.

Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven Open Banking and payments innovation within the European Union.

Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven Open Banking and payments innovation within the US market.

Companies and other organisations mentioned in this report include: Bank of America, The Berlin Group, Citibank, Citizens Bank, European Banking Authority, Fidor, Financial Conduct Authority, Mastercard, Railsbank, solarisBank, Visa, Vyze, and Wells Fargo.