New platform Uprise launches to teach Gen Z digital finances

Founded in 2021, the app has launched in the US already comprising of 7,000 clients and has plans to further expand outside the American borders in the next years. The team of executives and architects behind Uprise include former high-rank employees from Robinhood, Wise, Cash App, SoFi, Stripe, Carta, and Gusto.

Uprise aims to help the Gen Z demographic to optimise their financial lives, by helping them building credit scores, pensions, and employer benefits through mainly automated processes, after connecting using Open Banking to users’ accounts.

Uprise will act like a financial decision aggregator, providing an unbiased view on which neobank, credit card, or savings account Gen Z members should opt for, based on their needs and financial status at the moment.