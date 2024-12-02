New measures to boost data sharing proposed by the EC

The Regulation aims to support data sharing across the EU and between sectors to create wealth for society, increase control and trust of both citizens and companies regarding their data. To support this regulation, in February 2020, the Commission proposed nine data spaces, ranging from industry to energy, and from health to the European Green Deal.

Delivering on the announcement in the data strategy, the Regulation will create the basis for a new European way of data governance in line with personal data protection (GDPR) and consumer protection and competition rules.

The regulation offers an alternative model to the data-handling practices of the big tech platforms. This new approach proposes a model based on the neutrality and transparency of data intermediaries, which are organisers of data sharing or pooling, to increase trust. To ensure this neutrality, the data-sharing intermediary cannot deal in the data on its own account and will have to comply with strict requirements.

Furthermore, the regulation includes measures to facilitate the reuse of certain data held by the public sector. For example, the reuse of health data could advance research to find cures for rare or chronic diseases. Plus, it brings means to give Europeans control on the use of the data they generate, by making it easier and safer for companies and individuals to voluntarily make their data available for the wider common good under clear conditions.

More dedicated proposals on data spaces are expected to follow in 2021, complemented by a Data Act to foster data sharing among businesses, and between business and governments.