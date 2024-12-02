New Corporate Payment Solutions team at Wex announced

In 2019, WEX processed nearly USD 40 billion in transactions globally on its platform and is considered the eighth-largest issuer of commercial cards in the US ranked by purchase volume, according to data from The Nilson Report 2019, cited by Payments Journal.

The new team’s focus will be on the domestic B2B payments market, using the agility of WEX technology. As part of its innovation strategy, WEX’s development teams are building cloud-native solutions on a microservices-based architecture to support payment speed and efficiency.

The new team is composed of Mark Aquilina, SVP, Product and Strategy of Corporate Payment Solutions, Dylan Jones, VP, Operations, and Greg Sassone SVP, Business and Partner Growth, Corporate Payment Solutions.