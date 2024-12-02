



The collaboration aims to extend advanced digital payment solutions to businesses in MEA, supporting the region’s digital transformation and promoting financial inclusion.











Under this partnership, Network International plans to incorporate Alipay+ Wallet Tech solutions to expand e-wallet capabilities for its MEA customers. Alipay+ Wallet Tech offers a comprehensive suite of e-wallet tools, enabling e-wallet app development or the improvement of super apps. This system connects to major global e-wallets, allowing businesses to reach millions of users.

The MoU also envisions an expansion of the partnership to additional MEA countries in the future. Network will look to introduce Alipay+ payment options to the online platforms it supports, facilitating a unified online and offline QR code payment experience for consumers using their preferred e-wallets or digital payment methods. Alipay+ currently integrates over 30 digital payment solutions worldwide.

Additionally, Network International will work with Ant International’s Antom platform to improve card payment processing capabilities for international debit and credit cards issued in the UAE. This improvement aims to support global merchants in accepting a wider range of local payment methods, facilitating stronger connections with regional consumers.





Digital payments boost financial inclusion and support MSMEs in emerging markets

Digital payments have become an essential driver of financial inclusion across emerging economies, providing access to services that were once out of reach for large portions of the population. In regions with limited traditional banking infrastructure, digital payment platforms offer individuals a means to securely manage, transfer, and save money. This access is particularly significant in emerging markets, where a substantial portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked, meaning they lack sufficient access to traditional financial services. Digital solutions bridge these gaps by enabling people to participate in the formal economy, making financial services more accessible and equitable.

In the MEA, partnerships between regional and global financial technology providers, like the recent collaboration between Network International and Ant International, are helping expand digital payment infrastructure in underserved areas. These alliances introduce advanced digital payment tools, such as e-wallets and QR code payments, which allow more people and small businesses to engage in the digital economy. By integrating these solutions, MSMEs are better positioned to conduct business, receive payments quickly, and grow their operations. For many of these businesses, which often struggle with limited access to financial support, digital payment options are transforming the way they operate by lowering costs and reducing reliance on cash.