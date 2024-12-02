Network B partners with Nordigen

Network B is a UK-based loyalty platform, creating solutions for publishers and advertisers alike. Their expertise lies in the establishment and support of existing white-label and API-powered loyalty programmes. These programmes include reward sectors such as card-linked offers, affiliates, gift cards, employee benefits, and closed-loop rewards schemes. Businesses connecting to Network B benefit from the platform fully taking over the control of all aspects of loyalty programmes, including user wallets, transaction processing, withdrawals, customer communication, and more.

Network B already utilises card-linked transaction tracking and will now expand to include Open Banking connections for users who would prefer this method.