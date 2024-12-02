Netskope bags USD 300 mln to continue growth

Also participating in this latest funding round were all other major existing Netskope investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Base Partners, Sapphire Ventures, and Geodesic Capital. Following this oversubscribed investment round, Netskope has achieved a post-money valuation of USD 7.5 billion.

Netskope’s Security Cloud delivers a cloud-native SASE platform of technologies that offer enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities. Netskope’s cloud-native SASE architecture also includes NewEdge, which offers access from any location to data, applications, and websites wherever they reside.