Netherlands-based ibanXS expands coverage to over 1400 banks

Through this network, ibanXS is helping fintech companies reach out to millions of bank customers (both consumer and business accounts) across 22 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. ibanXS’ platform provides possibilities for building value-adding services on top of customers’ account data.

It enables fintech companies to initiate payments and develop personalised financial services such as credit scoring, income verification, personal finance management, account aggregation, and more, all through one API. The company ensures the integration with banks, while also helping in maintaining the connections, making sure there is no downtime and all operations work for their clients, according to the official press release.