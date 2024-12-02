Netherlands-based Akurateco launches Smart Invoicing feature

With this feature, merchants will be able to set up specific payment actions to charge for automatically. Besides, the feature allows to:

Set up different fee types - transaction-based and recurring;

Customise the beginning and end of the recurring billing period as well as its frequency;

Automate fee customisation.

Akurateco states that with smart invoicing they aim to help merchants charge more with predefined payment triggers while saving time, money, and strengthening customer loyalty. The company also announced that they’re currently finishing their Payment Calendar feature to help business owners be in full control of cash in/out flows. Paired with reconciliation, either automatic or manual, this feature will help with transaction optimisation and consolidation.