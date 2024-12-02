Netbank to support payments innovation and ecommerce in the Philippines

The Philippines has a growing international trade market, according to the press release. To support this growth, there are increasing numbers of fintech payment innovators focusing on specialist payment flows. These fintech innovators often find it difficult to open accounts or make payments due to processes and documentary requirements, the company says.

Netbank has deployed a range of payment tools which allows it to streamline these processes and has launched features to simplify onboarding. It is designed to operate through a partnership business model so is open to a range of business solutions. In addition, Netbank has designed a process to open ‘virtual accounts’ to support specialist collection processes.

Netbank has already started this partnership programme, working with Tazapay, a global payment platform headquartered in Singapore. With this partnership, Tazapay’s partners can collect payments from local clients.