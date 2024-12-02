This partnership aims to assist Filipinos from all walks of life in achieving their financial goals and financing businesses by providing tailored lending solutions.











Building a financially inclusive community

JuanHand is a fintech platform known among its customers as an easy-to-use app with a friendly and always available customer service team. It disbursed over PHP 40 billion in loans and has over 12 million users. The app is known for its fast approval rates and minimal requirements, and can be downloaded via Google Play or App Store. Its compliance and accessibility made it popular amongst Filipinos.

Through embedded finance, Netbank enables JuanHand to upgrade its ability to serve the community, supporting it to scale faster and deliver financial services to underserved individuals.

By becoming Netbank’s lending partner, JuanHand aims to provide financial assistance to underbanked communities anytime and anywhere they need it. By joining forces, the two companies want to bridge financial gaps, aligning with the lending app’s mission to become a trusted financial partner offering accessible, educational, and reliable support in the Philippines, as well as being committed to financial literacy and data security for its users.





Latest news from JuanHand

In January 2025, the lending platform partnered with UnionDigial Bank to address the gap in credit availability for individuals with limited or no credit history. The collaboration is designed to help individuals by providing them with the tools needed to improve their financial standing. It focuses not only on providing access to credit but also on fostering long-term financial health for underserved Filipinos. The partnership aimed to catalyse financial empowerment, offering individuals a chance to take control of their economic future.

The two companies also plan to support SMEs and entrepreneurs, who will gain access to working capital and affordable loans, supporting their growth and helping them create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the local communities.