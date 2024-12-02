Netbank partners with Intel-Soln. Philippines



According to the official announcement, this partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations with the aim of driving innovation, fostering a culture of continuous learning, and embracing technological advancements within the financial sector.





Netbank (A Rural Bank) seeks to provide accessible and efficient financial solutions to rural communities. By joining forces with Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc., the bank aims to enhance its capabilities and offerings through technologies and tailored training programs.











Furthermore, through this collaboration, Netbank (A Rural Bank) Inc. and Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc. will work hand in hand to implement innovative solutions, streamline processes, and deliver value to customers in rural communities.





Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc. brings expertise in digital transformation, providing on-demand training and career progression opportunities with curated content on disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and more. As per the announcement, its focus on fostering a learner-centric environment aligns with Netbank's vision for continuous improvement and adaptation.





Officials from the bank stated that this partnership underscores its commitment to leveraging digital innovation to better serve its customers and communities.





About Netbank

Based in the Philippines, Netbank (A Rural Bank) Inc. is a provider of financial services catering to rural communities. The bank seeks to driving financial inclusion and empowerment and offers a wide range of banking solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers.







In April 2024, the bank chose merchant acquirer V5PAY to equip businesses in underserved areas with access to international payment capabilities. Through this partnership, Netbank (A Rural Bank) will leverage V5PAY's robust payment infrastructure, spanning across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and beyond, to facilitate secure and efficient cross-border transactions.





Through V5PAY's extensive network, merchants served by Netbank (A Rural Bank) Inc would gain access to over 200 payment methods and support for more than 10 currencies, streamlining their global transactions and settlements. This integration of modern payment technology with Netbank's localised expertise promises to unlock new opportunities for businesses, enabling them to compete on a global scale.





About Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc.:

Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc. seeks to enable digital transformation and foster learning-centric environments in the modern workplace. With a focus on disruptive technologies and continuous innovation, Intel-Soln. Philippines Inc. empowers organizations to thrive in the digital age.

