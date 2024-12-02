Netbank launches Netizen Mobile Banking app





Netizen is developed to be easy, fast, and low-cost to allow Filipinos to conduct their transactions safely sans the hefty fees. As a neobank, Netizen offers the fulfilment of various financial transactions – all in one platform.

Being remittance partner-Wise, OFWs can directly remit to their Netizen Account without the high fees. Users can transfer funds to their family’s bank accounts and e-wallets in the Philippines. Pay their family bills including their government contribution. OFWs can conduct Mobile top-ups too.

For Cash In and Cash Out options, Netizen has partnered with Ayannah to cater to families and relatives that don’t have bank accounts and these features will be available in June 2022. To grow savings, they also offer time deposit products. Netizen also stands as a support system for Filipinos abroad by providing financial literacy, advice, tips, and guidance.

Investment, and sending money via cardless withdrawal are set to be launched soon. Moreover, users can look forward to Netizen’s medical features such as Personal Accident and Life Insurance.

The mobile banking app is available in the Philippines and Malaysia and is soon to be launched in other countries.