Netbank launches as a BaaS platform operating via banking licence in Southeast Asia

Netbank is a fully regulated bank, operating under a rural banking license. It is already in operation, booking loans originated by 3 alternative lenders. It has also built the infrastructure needed to provide a range of banking services, using AWS to run its core banking system.

Netbank will launch its API platform in July 2021. The platform will soon be able to ‘Make Payments’, ‘Open Accounts’, ‘Issue Loans’, and ‘Issue Cards’, all through APIs, described Dave dela Paz, Co-Founder and Head of Netbank Virtual.