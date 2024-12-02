Nestlum, a money management app for kids, launches





In the app, ‘Nestlum’ characters encourage kids to earn virtual currencies through the completion of real-life tasks, set by parents. Upon completion, children can then go on to manage, save, and spend their earnings.

Nestlums features two virtual currencies: ‘Gems’, which let kids unlock and play games within the app, and ‘Coins’ which represent a tally of real world money that can be offered by parents as actual pocket money outside of the app.

Nestlums is an initiative from Cauldron, created in partnership with Glitchers game developers. The app is aimed at younger children who do not yet have their own bank account or smartphone and is intended to live on the parent or guardian’s device.

It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for a one-off payment of EUR 3.34, and features no subscription charges, in-app purchases or advertising, according to techbuzzireland.