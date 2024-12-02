Nestlé, Nomanini and Standard Bank partner to provide MSMEs access to working capital





With Trader Assist, Standard Bank provides access to responsible working capital while Nestlé enables products to be delivered to the retailers, helping them to offer a wider range of products and attract more customers.

Since launching the solution, Standard Bank has been able to onboard more than 20 merchants per week per branch with minimal back-oﬃce staff. More than 70% of retailers who were onboarded were eligible for credit after the initial 30-day period, and over 80% of those retail merchants who used credit once went on to become repeat borrowers. This credit has funded between 60%- 80% of retailers’ trading volumes.