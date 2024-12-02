Nest Bank choses Fiserv to issue virtual card

Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology, will offer management and service of the bank’s debit and credit card programs, including traditional and online card issuing and fraud monitoring.

The solution will make it possible to manage the full life cycle of the card, including real-time activation, limit changes or card cancellation.

In early March 2021, the migration of card data from the bank’s systems to Fiserv was completed. Both cards and PIN codes remained the same and do not need to be replaced. In addition, Fiserv will provide Nest Bank with transaction monitoring and data analyses to help ensure transaction security, identify suspicious transactions, and eliminate scams and fraud.

Nest Bank specialises in financial services for micro- and small enterprises. Its offerings include a range of products for retail clients, such as deposit accounts and investment products.