Nerve launches public APIs





Nerve’s new APIs will offer firms a way to send payouts and royalties at a lower cost to artists such as musicians, authors, entertainers, filmmakers, podcasters, social media content creators, songwriters, and more. The APIs will also enable companies to provide their creator clients with free digital banking tools to help manage their business.

Nerve’s flagship product, launched last in September 2021, is a niche bank account that helps musicians treat their music like a business. Artists can use the free FDIC-insured debit and savings accounts, powered by Piermont Bank, to manage their business expenses and track and receive royalties and payouts. In addition to digital banking, Nerve also offers tools to help artists collaborate with fellow artists in the music industry, as well as view and track their own stats for Spotify, YouTube, and a range of social media platforms.

Creator platforms that use Nerve’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) tool will have the opportunity to have access to creators’ transaction and balance information. This data, in turn will benefit the platform by helping them create specialised banking products, such as loans and invoicing tools, to up-sell and better serve their customers.