



By moving forward with this deal, NeoXam's customers are set to receive several additional benefits, as the firm intends to solidify its financial technology offering and extend its global footprint. Since its inception, the firm has been centring its efforts on developing and acquiring complementary solutions that enabled it to create a comprehensive suite of products and services. Currently, NeoXam delivers its solutions to over 150 asset managers, asset and market service providers, and global and regional banks.











NeoXam’s acquisition of EZOPS and its development strategy

The acquisition of EZOPS, which is a provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, reconciliation, and regulatory reporting solutions, falls in line with NeoXam’s development strategy and further solidifies the company’s position in markets such as the US, Ireland, and India. In addition, EZOPS, which currently employs more than 150 individuals, is set to equip NeoXam’s team with more expertise and knowledge in data management, reconciliation, reporting, automation, and AI. The merger between the two companies plans to allow NeoXam to provide augmented solutions to its existing clients, as well as the overall financial industry across the world.



Furthermore, when commenting on the announcement, representatives from NeoXam underlined that the acquisition of EZOPS intends to enable their company to integrate a reconciliation solution which includes advanced automation and AI features into its modular value proposition. Also, NeoXam aims to utilise its complementary geographical presence to accelerate the combined group’s expansion and optimise its global client service offering.

Through its product suite, NeoXam aims to augment IT systems across the entire financial value chain, from data management to reporting, including front, middle, and back-office processes. The company’s offering is leveraged by clients due to its functionality and technology, as well as its capabilities and reliability.When it comes to EZOPS, the company leverages the features of machine learning and intelligent process automation to improve data control and drive efficiency gains for financial services institutions. EZOPS’s functionality can be utilised by businesses of large scale and complexity to manage the four pillars of operational data control. Operating at a global scale, the firm has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia.