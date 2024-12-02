Neonomics, Zavann to simplify electricity billing with Open Banking payments

Zavann has integrated Neonomics’ unified PSD2 payments API to launch integrated Open Banking payments which will enable customers to manage their electricity bills more efficiently in one secure place. Upon receiving an invoice, customers are notified via SMS with a link, where they can settle the invoice directly and securely without having to revert to their banking apps.

Zavann’s SaaS platform, Gasell, was developed to serve as a secure ecosystem for energy suppliers to manage consumer data more efficiently.

Neonomics is an open banking platform that offers a unified PSD2 API tech stack and bank API coverage map in Europe. The company is connecting over 150 million consumers to over 2000 banks. Neonomics was founded and headquartered in Oslo, Norway in 2017 and is authorized by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution (PI) (PISP & AISP) passported across the EU.