Neonomics partners with Qvik





Following this announcement, Neonomics and developer of digital customer products, Qvik, are expected to promote and deploy Open Banking solutions to clients and users across the region of the Nordics and the UK.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries.

More information on the partnership

Neonomics represents an Open Banking disruptor that focuses on unifying access to multiple banks and financial institutions and their customers across Europe, via a secure and cost-efficient PSD2 API platform. The company provides payment initiation and account information services to a wide range of clients, including fintechs, payment solutions providers, banks, financial institutions, and more.

Qvik was developed in order to specilise in digital customer solutions, including design for digital services, native mobile tools, as well as advanced payment expertise. By working with multiple companies in the region, Qvik developed a strong customer network across several geographical areas, which enabled the firm to optimise its suite of solutions and provide clients with an improved payment experience.

Throughout this partnership, Qvik will leverage Neonomics’ services and expertise in order to provide its clients with efficient, secure, and user-friendly account-to-account (A2A) payments and data products. As the demand for diversified transactions continues to rise, the collaboration is expected to field multiple requests, while also anticipating the launch of several services in the following weeks.



