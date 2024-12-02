Neonomics partners with FundingPartner





Following this announcement, with Neonomics’ Open Banking solutions, FundingPartner investors will have the possibility to make faster and more secure payments directly from their bank accounts without leaving the platform. The collaboration will also simplify investment payments through the use of bank connections across the regions of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

In addition, the partnership will also reduce administrative costs for FundingPartner and optimise the overall user experience by eliminating manual payment steps. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Neonomics x FundingPartner partnership

Neonomics represents a company that provides its customers and collaborators with secure and cost-effective financial services designed in order to optimise the payment experience of its clients. FundingPartner is a Scandinavian platform that was developed in order to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with debt financing.

FundingPlatform will continue to connect businesses that are seeking flexible real estate financing with multiple investors who receive fixed interest returns. At the same time, the platform has facilitated funding for several projects, aiming to optimise the manner in which businesses grow and develop, while also offering secure and efficient investment opportunities.

Furthermore, the strong uptake underscores how much investors value a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment option, while also reinforcing the shared commitment of the companies to delivering user-centric and protected solutions.