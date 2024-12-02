Neonomics partners with Frid to power real-time categorised transaction data

By leveraging Neonomics’ Open Banking technology and Bislab’s data enrichment expertise, Frid’s users will benefit from automated transaction categorisation, offering clearer insights into their spending habits and financial health and ensuring highly accurate and seamless transaction tracking.





According to officials from Frid, partnering with Neonomics marks a major leap in enhancing the financial experience for its users. With the improved real-time categorised transaction data, Frid aims to give its users better instant insights that simplify budgeting and make managing personal finances easier and more intuitive.





Enhancing financial control

Neonomics' categorised transaction data is expected to improve the precision of Frid's financial insights, providing users with detailed spending breakdowns and personalised budgeting tools. This will help individuals take greater control of their finances.





Our collaboration with Frid allows us to offer powerful, real-time insights that revolutionise how people manage their money, stated officials from Neonomics. By enhancing transaction categorisation through Open Banking, it is simplifying personal finance management and creating a more personalised experience.





Through this integration, Frid users can easily monitor their spending across categories like groceries, travel, and entertainment, without needing to manually input data. This streamlined process reduces financial stress and makes personal budgeting more manageable. By turning complex transaction data into accessible, actionable insights, Neonomics and its partners are setting a new standard for personal finance management.





About Frid

Frid is a personal finance platform dedicated to improving financial well-being. It provides financial health services to businesses that prioritise employee care. By offering real-time categorised transaction data and intuitive budgeting tools, Frid empowers individuals to take control of their finances, ultimately benefiting both employees and employers.





About Neonomics

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via one of the most secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platforms in the market. Authorized by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks and more.