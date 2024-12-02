Neonomics partners with Facit Bank





Following this announcement, as a digital-only bank, Facit Bank is enabled to offer highly competitive loan rates and ensure a secure, efficient, and fully digital client experience. In addition, it also has a focus on finding the most efficient means of delivering tools to its clients and partners.

By launching Neonomics highly cost-efficient payment tools, through Link Mobility’s Mobile Invoice, the Facit Bank will make it easier for its users to pay while creating savings on every transaction. In addition, both Neonomics and Facit Bank will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Neonomics x Facit Bank collaboration

Facit Bank is an internet bank, that currently provides unsecured client loans to private clients. Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor that unifies access to multiple banks and customers across Europe via secure and cost-efficient PSD2 API platforms in the market.

Through the implementation of Neonomics’s Open Banking Checkout, Facit Bank’s clients can now enjoy the convenience and safety of making transactions directly from their bank. With the addition of Pay Date, users will also have the capability to schedule payments of invoices, in advance, significantly reducing the number of late transactions and fees, whilst providing an added layer of convenience and safety as it will be coming directly from the financial institution. The Pay by Bank solution will also be leveraged in order to optimise the user experience for clients, making it more convenient to make and schedule payments when required.



