As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership between Neonomics and Endavu focuses on simplifying the process for users of Endavu to fund their investment accounts. Through this, the two companies intend to improve accessibility by enabling users to invest in over 50,000 different stocks and ETFs across more than 25 markets.
Since its launch, Endavu has been intending to make investing more accessible and convenient for everyone. The company currently holds a financial licence from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authorities and has developed a platform that aims to offer competitive prices and a range of investment options. Considering the current environment where individuals are more open about personal finances, there is a surge in discussing investments with a wide community. With its solutions, Endavu focuses on enabling users to explore the portfolios and strategies of similar investors, therefore working towards making investing more inclusive and social. Moreover, the company created a universe of thematic collections of stocks to support individuals in identifying investment opportunities based on their interests and beliefs.
According to Endavu’s officials, the company developed its platform intending to maximise the amount of its users’ funds directly contributing to expanding their assets, while also eliminating high processing or hidden fees. The partnership with Neonomics aligns with Endavu’s commitment and focuses on enabling a simplified funding experience for users and a cost-effective set-up. As Account-to-Account (A2A) payments provide efficiency regarding cost and settlement time, it allows a secure and stable pathway for Endavu to deliver enhanced services to its end users.
Furthermore, representatives underlined that, even if the number of individuals entering the investment landscape has increased, the influx delivers expanded awareness among consumers about the costs involved, which was identified as a difficulty across the industry. By introducing more cost-efficient methods to transfer funds, Neonomics aims to focus on improving the ecosystem via Open Banking, while also supporting Endavu’s growth strategy.
Prior to the current announcement, Neonomics entered a partnership
with Digipost, allowing the latter to launch the Neonomics Open Banking-enabled Checkout solution and enable customers to pay their invoices within its app. The collaboration was set to assist customers and individuals across Norway to pay their invoices directly and securely within the Digipost application faster and more conveniently.