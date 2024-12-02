Neonomics, Nöffe to bring Open Banking to children

Neonomics, a Europe-based Open Banking API platform provider, allows Nöffe’s users to connect a bank account via their app to a piggy bank that mirrors a bank account. The digital piggy bank is about the size of a traditional piggy bank, and a female voice speaks every time money is transferred to the account, or if a child wants to know how much money is in the account. Using the Nöffe app powered by Neonomics’ Open Banking API, parents can move around money for their children while giving them various sensory cues and stimulations, naturally making them more aware of the value of money.

Children have saved over 1.3 million Norwegian kroner using Nöffe, and the company is gearing up to expand their offerings to the rest of Nordic countries with the help of Neonomics’ Open Banking API starting with 2021.