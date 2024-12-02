Neonomics, Link Mobility partner for Open Banking payments

The partnership has begun rolling out Open Banking payments to LINK’s over 40,000 customer accounts.

By utilising Neonomics’ unified API to access banks across Europe, LINK will offer a more cost-efficient means of distributing and processing payments by enabling customers to connect directly to their bank accounts via mobile notifications.

The two companies began their collaboration in 2018 and have developed a technical foundation from which to tailor services downstream. LINK expects to see steady adoption of account-to-account payments as more of their enterprise customers experience first-hand how the payment alternative reduces transaction costs and eliminates interchange fees.