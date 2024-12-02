Nello AI and Nello Pay launch in the EU and the UK

With the introduction of new solutions, Neonomics aims to improve how businesses and consumers interact in the realm of financial services. The company's products intend to offer insights, automation, and security, enabling users to have a more efficient and simplified experience when it comes to making payments and managing their finances.











What is Nello AI?

Nello AI is a Personal Finance Manager app created by a team at Neonomics who wanted to improve the traditional financial services that usually overlook consumer needs. Considering the cost-of-living crisis and the pressure of consumerism, Nello leverages modern Open Banking and AI technology to assist customers in improving how they spend their money.



Neonomics representatives underlined that Nello AI was developed on a vertically integrated banking API infrastructure across Europe and the UK, featuring orchestration upgrades. The platform offers personalised payments, insights, and predictions for bills, budgeting, investments, mortgages, and loans for individuals and families. Among the features, the company mentions rewards for budget adherence, monthly reviews, spending scores, predictions, proactive budgeting, and an AI assistant named Nel to help with finances.



Moreover, Nello AI will be available as a white-label integration for financial institutions, enabling them to upgrade engagement in their banking or insurance apps. In 2025, Neonomics plans to launch Nello as a standalone app to provide insights from direct consumer interactions.



