Neonomics, Carbon Centrum partner to curb CO2 emissions via Open Banking

Carbon Centrum, a trailblazer in carbon offset initiatives, has teamed up with Neonomics to offer CarbonIDs that symbolise carbon offsets backed by data. Using the capabilities of Open Banking, the collaboration provides individuals with more accurate measurements of their CO2 footprints.











The two companies are merging various data inputs, including individuals' financial transactions, into a unified platform that autonomously monitors CO2 consumption at a more detailed level. This approach enables companies to efficiently acquire these offsets by establishing seamless connections between individuals, brands, and carbon markets, fostering competitive purchasing opportunities.

Officials from Carbon Centrum stated that reducing carbon emissions is critical to saving our planet for the generations to come. The goal of CarbonID is to strengthen the bonds between different stakeholders who share in this mission by incentivising actors in an innovative way. Giving individuals an intuitive ability to sell their own offsets to companies who seek to do their part in this complex challenge is one piece of the puzzle which they believe can make a big difference at scale with partners like Neonomics.





Following net-zero ambitions

Carbon offsets will play an integral role in getting to net-zero global emissions. Linking more uniform, real-time data at the individual level can improve the monitoring and effectiveness of carbon offset trading and the overall aim of reduction.

Also commenting on this partnership representatives from Neonomics stated that they want to go after big challenges and there is nothing bigger than addressing climate change. Enabling their Open Banking technology to be a multi-functional tool for innovators like Carbon Centrum is at their very core and they are happy to support their mission going forward.





What does Neonomics do?

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platforms. Authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks, and more.