Neonomics, Banqsoft to expand payments through Open Banking

The partnership will see Banqsoft integrating with Neonomics to expedite their customers’ ability to introduce and roll out innovative account-to-account payments, which can increase efficiency with respect to cost and user experience.

The two companies will jointly promote the offering to existing and new customers to showcase how account-to-account payments can further validate the efficiencies gained through Open Banking. In addition to this, they will work jointly on developing a suite of data solutions that will further strengthen Banqsoft’s existing portfolio of products targeting financial service providers.