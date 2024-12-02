Neonomics, Bankify to boost banking experience with Open Banking API

Neonomics assists Bankify to comply with PSD2 regulations and to offer instant access to banks and other TPPs via one unified API. Additionally, Neonomics’ customers can access Bankify's PFM microservices, with features such as gamified savings, secure group payments, and personalised content.

As a licensed payment institution Neonomics is currently connected to more than 2,000 banks across Europe enabling API based account-to-account payments and account data. The fintech is authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution.